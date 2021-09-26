First Look at “Hey Nick,” The Theme Song for Nick Cannon's New Talk Show [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon holds an expansive career from acting to producing to stand-up comedy but now he will add a new title to his hat: daytime talk show host.

The new nationally syndicated talk show “Nick Cannon,” set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 27, will be an hour of comedy-driven entertainment and is expected to feature the best of pop culture, celebrity interviews and musical performances.

Blending his love of music, family and entertainment, Nick created a theme song with an accompanying music video that features his children. The music video as well as a special “Making of Video” will be available on all streaming platforms on Monday.

“Music is part of me … I’ve been playing instruments since I was 8 years old. I would describe the theme song as welcoming, fun, energetic. I wanted the messaging in the song to be hopeful, optimistic, and every time you hear it makes you feel good,” Nick said. “My kids were involved with the theme song every step of the way– from its inception all the way to the master… They love it when they hear their voices on it,” he added.

Also, on Monday’s debut episode, Nick Cannon invites his friend and comedian Kevin Hart to be the very first guest. From llamas to billboards, Kevin and Nick spent the summer pulling historic pranks. And now, Nick takes the prank war to the next level with an epic prank when Kevin is the guest on Monday’s show.

During the show’s first week, Nick will be joined by his family of “The Masked Singer”: panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Check out the “Hey Nick” music video below.

For the “Nick Cannon” Show (check your local listings).