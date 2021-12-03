Fight Breaks Out During Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz Battle, Bizzy Bone Later Apologizes [Photo + Video]

Last night’s (Dec. 2) Verzuz battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia was definitely one for the books, even though it got off to a rocky start.

via: Rolling Stone

Apparently, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone did not take kindly to the “mocking” that happens during the event.

After the two groups went toe-to-toe for a few rounds, Bizzy Bone addressed his competition. “Hey yo, hey. Before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t fit to be mocking me while I’m on the motherfucking stage. Like straight the fuck up,” he said before chucking a bottle at the group. More NSFW words were exchanged and bottles were chucked before Juicy J launched toward the group and broke through prop caution tape.

As Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo told Bizzy, “Bizzy Bone, you a hater. You must not have taken your pills,” the groups and their respective security collided and began to throw punches, briefly turning the event into a full-on melee.

The groups returned — minus Bizzy Bone — a few minutes later, with Three 6 Mafia keeping the peace with “Azz N’ Titties” and Bone Thugs responding with “Days Of Our Livez.”

Later, however, Bizzy ended up hugging it out with Juicy J. “I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up,” Bizzy Bone said. “Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfucking going.” As the show cooled down, guests Lil Wayne and Lil Jon made appearances in the more jovial part of the evening.

Bizzy Bone stoked the flames a bit prior to the event, calling his opponents “devil worshippers” on Instagram. “They don’t want to be called devil worshippers. Well wtf is you and wtf is your name three sixes for?” he wrote. “Whats that a acronym for? FOH… That is the mark of the beast is it not? Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic). Now you got your money and u wanna act like nobody can call you out on it? Ya’ll got me f’d up.”

In 2015, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul explained to HipHopDX the origins of the two groups’ tensions. “It wasn’t a real beef,” he said. “It was more of a misunderstanding because we was rapping about triple six, devil shit, and tongue twisting over slow beats. We had been doing that since 1989 and then all of a sudden when Bone came out … with “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and all of that stuff and we hear somebody kind of on our same style: Faces Of Death, redrum, muder, 6-6-6, tongue twisting. We were like, ‘Damn these dudes done stole our style!’ [Laughs] That’s why we got mad about it. We ran into each other a couple of times and there was a push or something. But there was never no fight or nothing like that.”

Earlier this week, Juicy J opened up about the decline of the group, pointing to members’ excessive drug use. “From heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills,” Juicy told Spotify (via Complex). “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and shit, everybody’s on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

The show was back up and running 15 minutes later and proceeded problem-free, with rap star cameos and nostalgic hits. Bizzy also returned to the stage later in the night to apologize to Three 6 Mafia and the crowd.

See Bizzy Bone’s full statement on Instagram below.