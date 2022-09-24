Fetty Wap To Be Sentenced For Dealing Cocaine

Fetty Wap has reportedly been given a sentencing date in his federal drug trafficking case.

via: HotNewHipHop

Fetty Wap’s legal woes continue to reach the public eye, as AllHipHop reports that he has received a sentencing date for a federal drug charge. He will be sentenced on January 18th, 2023 by Judge Joanna Seybert for a charge of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams of cocaine or more.

The “Trap Queen” star pled guilty to the crime this August, for which he was indicted along with five other individuals for their participation in a drug trafficking ring. While the indictment mentioned other drugs, the rapper was only charged for cocaine. He now faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 in prison, and waved his right to appeal if sentenced to ten years and a month or less. The 31-year-old has already done time and has been pictured behind bars.

“The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our area, contributing to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge, Michael J. Driscoll. “The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become. I want to commend the work of our Long Island Gang Task Force and our law enforcement partners for working day in and day out to get these deadly drugs off our streets.”

These recent developments follow Fetty Wap’s release on a $500,000 bond last year after being arrested, which was revoked last December for violations of pretrial release terms. His bond was revoked again after recordings of him threatening to kill someone on FaceTime last December were obtained by authorities last month.