Fat Joe Celebrates Birthday With Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, and More [Photo + Video]

Fat Joe did it big for his birthday celebration on Friday.

via: Page Six

While Jennifer Lopez was in wedded bliss over the weekend with Ben Affleck — her friend and former music collaborator Fat Joe had a celebrity-filled birthday bash at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.

Co-owner Don Pooh closed out the restaurant’s rooftop for the rapper’s 52nd birthday celebration. The menu included chicken and lobster satays, rock shrimp tempura, pastrami dumplings and more — though we hear that a special request of “chicken wonton soup” was specifically made for the Bronx rapper.

Jay Z’s Ace of Spades bubbly was provided, while Pepsi served as a sponsor for the over-the-top dinner and provided the birthday cake.

A source told Page Six that the “Lean Back” artist “took the mic and told stories to the room for literally an hour. He called Busta [Rhymes] up, who roasted the industry’s finest with his deep raspy Jamaican patois. Ashanti, Remy Ma and Busta shared untold hilarious and heartfelt stories about Fat Joe.”

In a “prolonged yet loving speech” the Bronx native stated, “Everything in here is excellence. But remember, I love you … and all you guys, we took an oath in here to be loyal to each other and love each other and that is what this is all about because life is short. The one thing we are not guaranteed is tomorrow.”

The night included impromptu performances from Rhymes, Jim Jones, Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Julez Santana and Styles P.

CBS morning anchor Gayle King and Angie Martinez were also in attendance.