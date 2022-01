Fashion legend and former Editor-at-Large at ‘Vogue’, Andre Leon Talley has died.

He was 73.

According to sources close to Andre, he passed away Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY.

It’s unclear at this time why he was hospitalized.

Diane von Furstenberg took to Instagram with a touching tribute to her dear friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf)

Story developing…check back for updates.