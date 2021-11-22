Fans Gush Over Blue Ivy's Cameo In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Clip Where She Celebrates Dad Jay-Z [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter made an adorable appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to celebrate her dad, Jay-Z.

via: AceShowbiz

The 9-year-old popped up at the end of the 4-minute video while reciting her father’s lyrics from the 1998 track, “Ride or Die.” In the black-and-white footage, she said, “Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just made your hits tight.”

What made her appearance more adorable was her chuckle, prompting one fan to comment, “They saved the Queen for last. Love that for Blue Blue.” Another exclaimed, “MY BLUUUUUUUUEEEEEEEE!!!!!” A third individual chimed in, “Man! I’m sure Jay cried because of Blue, that ending was amazing.”

Blue joined her mom Beyonce Knowles and over 30 other celebrities in celebrating her dad Jay-Z. Among those who honored the hip-hop mogul were Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, Common and DJ Khaled.

The video was displayed during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which took place on October 30 in Cleveland. Prior to that, a video from Barack Obama talking about Jay-Z was shown.

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” the former president said. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony aired on HBO Saturday night and featured other inductees like Tina Turner, Carole King, LL Cool J and Foo Fighters.

Watch the Jay-Z introduction video below.