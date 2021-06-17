Falynn Guobadia Defends Leona Lewis, Shares Her Own ‘Traumatic Experience’ with Designer Michael Costello

She alleged that at the next fitting, which was the night before the show, “Michael refused to turn up.” As she described, “He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”

The “Better in Time” singer said she felt “so embarrassed and deeply hurt.”

And because of the sizing issues, she claimed, “I was not permitted to walk in his dress. I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all.”

“I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult and as an affect [sic] of those actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally,” she said. “The most hurtful thing is that it was to raise money for charity, and this went against everything we were trying to do.”