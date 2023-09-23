False Alarm: Zendaya Laughs Off Engagement Rumors After Fans Notice Her Ring on Instagram: 'Relax'

J. Jonah Jameson will have to wait for pictures of Spider-Man(‘s girlfriend showing off an engagement ring).

via: People

Zendaya was shocked about the engagement rumors surrounding her relationship status with boyfriend Tom Holland, but she’s shutting them all down with a sense of humor.

On Thursday, the Challengers star, 27, posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing off her outfit of the day.

Fans immediately took notice of the large ring on her hand, and rumors of Zendaya’s so-called engagement quickly ensued.

Later, the Emmy-winning actress uploaded a now-deleted video, which has been reposted by various social media accounts, to address the accessory on her ring finger.

“I posted [the photo] for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger you guys! Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news?” she said while laughing, clearly baffled by the gossip.

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Zendaya has kept her relationship with her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar fairly private since they confirmed their coupling in July 2021. And she recently told Elle that she plans on keeping their love out of the public eye.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.”

“But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she continued. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

However, fans have gotten a glimpse inside their romance through sweet Instagram posts and interviews.

In a July episode of the Wondery podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Spider-Man actor, 27, explained the reason he and Zendaya work so well together comes down to mutual understanding.

“I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland said. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

On Sept. 1, he also wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on his Instagram Story, alongside a pair of adorable pics. “My birthday girl,” he wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.