‘F9’ Set to Become First U.S. Movie Since 2019 to Hit $500M at Global Box Office

It won’t be a weekend for the record books, but this year’s July 4th holiday box office haul is a marked improvement on the 2020 edition.

via: Complex

Deadline reports F9 is expected to add another $32.9 million over the Fourth of July weekend, raising its total to a sizable $126 million domestically. Meanwhile, the film’s overseas total is at $374 million in 50 offshore markets.

The news arrives just a week after F9 brought in an estimated $70 million in its North America opening this weekend, giving the Universal film the largest debut at the box office since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Last December, Universal’s move to shelve the film, which was originally scheduled for a May 2020 release, was an unpopular one at the time.

“[Theaters] were quite upset with us because they thought that we were overreacting. Even people inside the company thought that we were a little crazy for doing it,” Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal’s filmed entertainment group, told CNN Business in December. “But we just felt that it was better to sort of plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Michael Rooker. Justin Lin, who has helmed several films for the Fast and Furious franchise, is the director.

