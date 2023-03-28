Exclusive: Draya Michele in the Running to Replace Chanel West Coast as Co-Host of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Draya Michele might have a new TV gig on the horizon.

Yesterday, it was reported that Chanel West Coast is leaving MTV’s ‘Ridiculousness’ after 30 seasons to pursue other projects.

As for her replacement, we hear that a few people are in the running — including former VH1 ‘Basketball Wives’ star Draya Michele.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that Draya has filmed more than a few episodes of the comedy clip series alongside remaining hosts Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim.

One thing’s for sure — if Draya does land the gig, she’ll be booked and busy for years to come. ‘Ridiculousness’ is keeping the lights on over at MTV.