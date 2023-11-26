‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Shuts Down Toxic Set Allegations: ‘A Lot of Young Actors May Not Be Up for the Task’

Colman Domingo is defending Sam Levinson and the ‘Euphoria’ set against reports claiming that the production of Season 2 was toxic.

via Variety:

Domingo, who portrays recovering drug addict Ali Muhammad on “Euphoria,” recently told the Independent that he did not have the same experience as the ones stated in these reports — which emerged around the release of the HBO series’ second season in 2022 — and that rumors of onset chaos are overblown.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours,” Domingo said. “Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”“I’ve been in this business for 32 years,” he continued. “I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports,’ I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”

Domingo also praised “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, who reportedly had a falling out with series regular Barbie Ferreira over the direction of her character, Kat. This led to Ferreira allegedly storming off set and Levinson cutting back Kat’s role in the season.

“There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of ‘Euphoria,’” Domingo said. “Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

In February of 2022, the Daily Beast published a report in which background actors on the series claimed there were “multiple complaints made to SAG-AFTRA over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom,” among other issues. HBO defended “Euphoria” against these toxic production claims, and a source close to the series told Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA.

“Euphoria” cast member Jacob Elordi also defended the series’ long filming hours at the time. “We’re making movies, you know what I mean?” he told Variety after the Season 2 finale. “I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me there’s great value in working hard. And for every hour that I’ve personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I’m walking on the street and people love the show.”

Everyone has their own experiences, but it’s more than clear that there was something intense about that ‘Euphoria’ set.