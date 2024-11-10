Ethan Slater Addresses Bullying Over His Appearance [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Ethan Slater responded to his bullies. While attending the premiere of his new movie Wicked on Saturday (November 9).

Slater, known for his vibrant red hair and remarkable Broadway performances, has faced more than his fair share of public scrutiny. From childhood bullying to criticism over his relationship with pop sensation Ariana Grande, Slater’s story is one of resilience and triumph.

Attending the premiere of his new movie “Wicked” in Los Angeles on November 9, Slater addressed the impact of being bullied over his appearance. Recalling his experiences growing up, when he was often called “freckle face” and mocked for his red hair, Slater chose to take the high road in his response.

“I would say, I extend a hand to you, and I know that hurt people hurt people,” he told Variety. “But also I hope that you’re able to embrace who you are, and also maybe that you grew a red beard.”

Ethan Slater shares a message for anyone who used to tease him for having red hair and freckles growing up. https://t.co/5eTUUcWE5W pic.twitter.com/9PUtscmqTa — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2024

Slater’s ability to rise above personal attacks became even more evident in a recent GQ profile published on October 30. The 32-year-old actor opened up about the challenges of his highly scrutinized relationship with Ariana Grande. Describing this period as “really difficult,” Slater cited the immense strain of having their private lives dissected by the public, especially while both were navigating divorces.

Slater and his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, share a two-year-old son, while Grande finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez last year. Online backlash ensued, with many labeling Grande as a “homewrecker.” However, sources clarified that Grande and Slater began their relationship two months after their respective marriages ended.

“It’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love,” Slater said.

This sentiment was echoed by Grande in a September interview, where she expressed disappointment over the negative perceptions, stating, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship].” She praised Slater, calling him someone with “a better heart” and criticized tabloids for spreading inaccurate stories.

In his GQ interview, Slater reciprocated this admiration, praising Grande’s dedication to her role as Glinda in “Wicked”, and calling her a “genius” and “one of the best comedians to be in a movie in a long time.” Despite the public scrutiny, Slater described the past year as “amazing” and a “beautiful thing,” focusing on the real people in his life rather than “the Twitter people who comment on it.”

Grande also addressed the critics in her music, particularly in her song “Yes, And?” where she openly dismisses criticism of her personal life. Both Slater and Grande have shown immense resilience, choosing to focus on their work and personal growth rather than the negativity surrounding them.

via: AceShowbiz