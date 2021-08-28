That Escalated Quickly: Kanye West Is Reportedly Telling People He and Kim Kardashian Are Already Back Together

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said, according to others, to be working on their relationship — Kanye is out here telling people they’re already back together.

via Page Six:

The pair fueled reconciliation rumors after Kardashian was spotted holding West’s hand leaving his “Donda” listening party in Chicago on Thursday, after she joined him during the performance at Soldier Field for a faux wedding ceremony.

Music insiders say that West is putting on a big show of “performance art” in a bid to propel his album sales past those of his nemesis Drake.

As West and Drake prepare to drop albums at the same time, the two rappers have been trading barbs including West posting and deleting a screenshot of Drake’s address in Toronto.

One music insider said, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true.

“The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

The source added of his relationship with Kim, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids.

“Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

Kardashian, 40, wore a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress for the show and as she and West, 44, exited Soldier Field.

However a source exclusively told Page Six on Friday that the exes did not “recreate” their 2014 nuptials — but instead West had persuaded Kardashian to partake in his “performance art.”

It was the third time that Kardashian appeared to publicly support West; she also attended two earlier Donda listening events in Atlanta with the couple’s children North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

A second source exclusively told Page Six, “Kanye asked Kim to be part of his performance art finale, and she was happy to help him achieve his creative vision and will always support him as an artist.

“Marriages are complicated, especially ones including four young children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for one another and deep history together.

“They did not speak for several months after she filed for divorce, but started speaking again earlier this summer.

“They have been working on rebuilding their friendship and have been incredibly supportive of one another both on a personal and work level, which is why she traveled for all three listening events with the kids to be there for him each time. They have also been spending time together as a family privately.”

A third source added, “They are not getting back together. The one thing they still have in common is love of the press. And of course she will still help him make money because the money goes to their children. It’s mutually beneficial for both of them.”

Neither Kardashian nor West have moved on romantically with others — although the “Jesus Walks” rapper was briefly connected to model Irina Shayk in July.

She said of West at the “KUWTK” reunion in June, “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Kim is nice — but she’s not stupid.