Erica Banks Said Her Friends Have to ‘Look A Certain Way’ to Go to the Club with Her [Video]

September 20, 2022 9:13 PM PST

Erica Banks is on the receiving end of internet backlash after a clip from her ‘Close Friends’ story on Instagram was made public.

In the clip, Erica can be seen explaining why her friends have to ‘look a certain way’ to be invited to the club with her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” she said. “If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope!”

She continued, “It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on. She can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like b*tches gotta look a certain way to come.”

Needless to say, social media has been clowning her all day.

Tags:Erica Banks