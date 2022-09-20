Erica Banks Said Her Friends Have to ‘Look A Certain Way’ to Go to the Club with Her [Video]

Erica Banks is on the receiving end of internet backlash after a clip from her ‘Close Friends’ story on Instagram was made public.

In the clip, Erica can be seen explaining why her friends have to ‘look a certain way’ to be invited to the club with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” she said. “If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope!”

She continued, “It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on. She can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like b*tches gotta look a certain way to come.”

Needless to say, social media has been clowning her all day.

erica banks is brave for saying that while being ugly ? — ? (@ihythreat) September 20, 2022

“ you gotta look a certain way to party with me in the club” -Erica Banks pic.twitter.com/rWi9bMJIOX — Kaavia’s Wade virtual auntie (@mrstealyourwig1) September 20, 2022

Erica Banks saying she only wants to go out with women who look a certain way is not surprising to me. A lot of women feel that way. That’s why y’all don’t be having real friends just an aesthetic lol. — Yung M (@nottewmuch) September 20, 2022

Erica banks looks like a whole angry bird really trying to justify not hanging out with certain women because they’re not “thick enough” brain filled with silicone and hookah — cutthroat bitch ????? (@finest_chica) September 19, 2022

Me next to Erica banks section pic.twitter.com/150dOkhwDv — ? (@notgwenonline) September 20, 2022

Black twitter is undefeated and I still dont know who erica banks is pic.twitter.com/lu2w950Z6h — ? ? ? ? ? (@TROYBLVD) September 20, 2022