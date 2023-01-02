Equinox Temporarily Stops Accepting New Membership Applications on New Year’s Day

Luxury fitness club Equinox controversially banned all new membership applications on 1 January, leaving potential customers divided.

via: KTLA

Gyms across the nation usually see an influx of new members throughout January since exercising is a common new year resolution.

However, Equinox, a luxury fitness company, decided not to accept new membership applications on New Year’s Day, which sparked mixed reactions on social media.

“We Don’t Speak January.” was posted on the company’s social media accounts along with a statement explaining the decision to decline new membership applications.

Some social media users praised the company’s decision, while others accused Equinox of trying to “shame” people for wanting to start a healthier lifestyle in the new year.

One Equinox Instagram follower asked if the temporary halt on memberships would last throughout the entire month of January, which the company disputed.

“We’re not accepting new members today. We look forward to welcoming new members starting tomorrow,” Equinox said on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

The company has 106 club locations across the U.S. and Canada. California has 32 locations, according to the fitness club website.

Equinox members can enjoy personal training, fitness classes, and complimentary services, according to the website.

Interesting marketing strategy, but it’s getting Equinox press.