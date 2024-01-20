‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Shares Update After Going into ‘Critical Septic Shock’ on Vacation

“Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park is feeling grateful as she continues to recover from a “critical septic shock” that happened during her vacation with her co-star and boyfriend, Paul Forman.

via: People

On Friday, the actress, 32, posted a series of photos on Instagram and revealed that she was hospitalized and in the intensive care unit for “critical septic shock.”

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she captioned the post. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Septic shock is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when an infection in the body causes extremely low blood pressure and organ failure due to sepsis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“She was very sick,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s slowly on the mend.”

Park said she’s most grateful for her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman, for being “unconditionally” by her side throughout the health scare. Though the actress and Forman, 29, were spotted holding hands at an event in October, they haven’t commented publicly about whether they’re in a romantic relationship.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she said alongside photos of Forman with her in the hospital. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support,” she continued. “Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

Park admitted that she was hesitant to share the news of her hospitalization because she’s “still in the throes of recovery.” However she said she knows she’s “safely on the other side of the worst.”

“I love you all,” she ended. “I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”