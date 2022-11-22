Elon Musk Says He’ll Have Final Say To Overrule Twitter’s Content Moderation Council [Video]

The billionaire promised the new moderation panel would have “widely diverse viewpoints.” But his will be the only one that matters.

via: HotNewHipHop

Elon Musk addressed the content moderation council during a recent company Zoom call. During the meeting, Musk remarked that he will still have the final say over decisions made by the council.

Musk began by clarifying that it will operate in an “advisory” role.

Musk explained in the call: “It’s not a… They’re not the ones who actually… At the end of the day it will be me deciding, and like any pretense to the contrary is simply not true. Because obviously I could choose who’s on that content council and I don’t need to listen to what they say.”

Musk originally announced the council back in October, shortly after taking over the social media platform.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” Musk said at the time. “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

In the time since, he’s reinstated numerous controversial accounts including Project Veritas and Jordan Peterson, among others. Most noteworthy, however, is former President Donald Trump.

Must also reinstated Kanye West’s account. He had threatened to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

One user that Musk has refused to reinstate is conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Explaining that decision, Musk remarked that he has “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Check out a clip taken from Musk’s meeting with the company below.