Elon Musk Officially Buys Twitter, Fires CEO and CFO

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is complete and his first order of business was firing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Sega.

It’s unclear at this time who will take over those roles.

via WSJ:

Mr. Musk completed the deal a day before a court-imposed deadline to complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter or face the prospect of a Delaware trial over the deal’s future.

There were signs this week indicating that Mr. Musk was moving closer to acquiring the social-media platform by Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline. Banks started sending money backing the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Mr. Musk also has changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” showed himself walking into the San Francisco headquarters of the social-media platform, and issued a statement on Twitter explaining his vision for the site to advertisers.

Closing the deal ends a monthslong saga of whether Mr. Musk would or wouldn’t purchase the company. The deal also would put one of the world’s most prominent social-media platforms under the control of the world’s richest person, with implications for the future of online discourse.

It’ll be interesting to see what this era of Twitter brings.