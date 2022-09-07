Elevator Footage and Sexually Explicit Content Allowed in OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Trial [Video]

An evidentiary hearing was held Tuesday ahead of the trial of a social media model accused of murdering her boyfriend in a luxury Florida condo.

Yesterday (Sept. 6), OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sat in court for an evidentiary hearing in Miami for the murder trial of her boyfriend. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 26-year-old social media personality is accused of stabbing Christian Obumseli to death during a domestic dispute. The alleged incident happened at their shared luxury One Paraiso condo in April.

She is currently facing a second-degree murder with a deadly weapon charge and pleaded not guilty. Last month, elevator footage was released showing the OnlyFans model repeatedly striking Obumseli as he shielded himself from her blows. Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto previously asked the judge to refrain from sharing damaging evidence.

According to CBS News, the attorney thinks making such evidence public will make it hard to select jurors who aren’t biased. “To vigorously defend my client, I’m not going to stand back and let her be a punching bag for the media,” Prieto said. “This case needs to be tried in this courtroom with the protections of a fair and impartial trial,” he added. Judge Diana Vizcaino denied his request to limit “salacious” and “sexually explicit” evidence. Prieto also believed that “at best,” Clenney should only be charged with “manslaughter.”

Last month, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle revealed that “many instances” of altercations were reported by the One Paraiso apartment staff. Tenants staying as far as two floors up complained of the couple’s loud arguments. Rundle also noted that on the day of Obumseli’s death, he was heard in the background of Clenney’s 911 call saying he’s dying. The state attorney added that the OnlyFans model responded, “I’m so sorry.”

Clenney told police that she threw the knife at Obumseli in self-defense, however, autopsy reports showed his wound was three inches deep. Reports added that his injuries were more consistent with a deliberate “downward strike,” not a throw. “The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle shared. Clenney’s trial is set for Dec. 19.

