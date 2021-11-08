Ed Sheeran Meets Papoose & Praises His "Fantastic Wordplay" [Video]

Papoose ran into Ed Sheeran at the New York Knicks game on Sunday (November 7) and was pleasantly surprised to find out the singer’s a big fan of him.

via: HotNewHipHop

Ed Sheeran appears to be a huge fan of Papoose’s wordplay, as seen in a new video the Brooklyn rapper posted on his Instagram. Pap and Sheeran linked up at the Knicks game last night when the UK singer seemed near starstruck to meet the “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” MC.

“First discovered Papoose’s music and I got a bit starstruck when I just met him. It’s an absolute pleasure,” said Sheeran. “I appreciate your wordplay. It’s fantastic and phenomenal. It’s an absolute pleasure to meet you.”

While Papoose basked in the praise, Ed Sheeran asserted that “everyone knows you got fantastic wordplay.”

“Honored to find out @teddysphotos is a fan/supporter of my music. He’s extremely talented. But was still humble enough to approach me. And show his appreciation, for what I do. Much respect,” Papoose captioned the post.

If you haven’t checked out Papoose’s “fantastic wordplay” before, make sure you peep his new tape October right here.

Check out Pap’s post below.

