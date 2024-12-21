Dwight Howard Announces He’s Engaged to Rapper Amy Luciani

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Dwight Howard is engaged to rapper Amy Luciani.

They revealed an engagement, and went public with their relationship, in separate Instagram posts on Friday.

Luciani, who joined “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2023, shared a video that showed Howard admiring her diamond engagement ring while at a club — and she explained in her caption that they’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye for some time.

“I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are,” Luciani wrote. “Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is “Did you pray about it?” Then I realized I hadn’t being praying much lately at all. I’m just thankful, happy and ready for everything that’s coming our way.

“I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattooed giant with the same heart as me. Thank you.”

Howard, who last played in the Taiwanese pro basketball league in 2023, was wearing a diamond ring on his ring finger in the video.

The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year commented with an infinity emoji, a red heart emoji and a lock and key emoji.

Luciani’s post included photos and videos of the couple, including a clip of them celebrating Howard’s 39th birthday on Dec. 8.

Taking to his instagram, Howard shared photos of them at the movie screening for “Den Of Thieves 2” in Atlanta, Ga. on Wednesday, which Howard hosted.

“Happy,” he wrote, including the hashtags, “black love” and “prayed for this.”

Howard and Luciani shared the news after another video surfaced online that showed them flashing her ring at the club on Thursday.

It’s unclear exactly how Howard and Luciani met and when they got together.

Earlier this month, they were photographed together at an event for Celsius energy drink in Miami.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Howard — who was among the first-time nominees for the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame that were announced on Friday.

Howard competed on “Dancing With The Stars” and became a fan favorite before he was eliminated in the quarterfinals last month.

He also officiated the wedding of London Wilmot, an athlete and celebrity stylist, and Pure, a high fashion runway model, in Madrid, Spain in August.

That same month, a civil lawsuit against Howard alleging sexual assault and battery was dismissed, according to a court filing obtained by ESPN.

via: NY Post