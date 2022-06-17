Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have reportedly both been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September.

via Complex:

The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer.

The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.

According to Deadline, Johnson is also unlikely to host the Emmys as well, despite his association with NBC, the network televising the award show, as executive producer of the comedy series Young Rock and an easy promotional tie-in for his upcoming DC film Black Adam.

The Emmys producers, Done+Dusted in association with Reginald Hudlin’s Hudlin Entertainment, are said to be aiming high at first before “casting a wide net” which will likely expand the pool of potential hosts beyond those tied to NBC.

The Primetime Emmys are scheduled to air on Sept. 12.

If anything, Chris Rock should host the Oscars.