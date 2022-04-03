Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate That Famous Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment at the Grammys [Video]

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to talented legends at Sunday’s Grammys.

via People:

While presenting the best new artist, the two previous winners (Lipa in 2019, Megan in 2021) — recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Like Houston and Carey before them, the “Sweetest Pie” collaborators stepped on stage wearing matching outfits — only instead of the divas’ understated brown dresses, Megan and Dua wore black and gold ensembles by Donatella Versace.

“You stole my look!” Megan, 27, said, before Dua, 26, explained, “Well I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.”

The Versace maven herself then stepped onto the stage and took off the top skirt layer, just like Houston and Carey more than 20 years ago, declaring, “These are my girls!”

“Thank you, Donatella,” said Megan. “Now we both look like winners.”

In the original clip of Houston and Carey, the two stars both can be seen taking off the top layer of their dresses to reveal mini dresses while presenting best male video at the awards.

They then say to each other, “You look good!”

At this year’s awards, Megan was up for best rap performance for “Thot S—.” Last year, she took home four Grammys, including best new artist, best rap song, best record and best rap performance — a victory she shared with Beyoncé.

Dua also had a big night at the awards last year, taking home the best pop vocal album award for Future Nostalgia.

“Sweetest Pie” is the first musical collaboration of Lipa and Megan. While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Megan opened up about the track and how it came to be.

“I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs, and I’m like, ‘No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,'” she said.

Noting that she got in contact with Lipa to collaborate, Megan explained, “I was like, ‘Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.'”

“So I didn’t just send her no any track,” she added. “I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness — and now we got ‘Sweetest Pie.’ “

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys this year. Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood are among the other artists slated to perform.

A special “In Memoriam” segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.

Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.

Watch the original iconic moment below.