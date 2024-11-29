Home > NEWS

Druski Trends After Child Actor’s Mom Accuses Him of “Mentally Assaulting” Her Son on Kai Cenat Stream [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Kai Cenat hosted a Thanksgiving dinner as part of his Mafiathon with actors as members of the Addams Family, which included a boy dressed as Pugsley.

About 13 minutes into the dinner, Druski posed a question to a member of the Adams family who was seated at the other end of the table.

“What’s your name, lil n***a?” he said.
The actor playing Wednesday responded to Druski’s question. However, he quickly said:

Advertisement

“Not you, n***a. I’m talking about the fat n***a.”
Cenat quickly shared his surprise and apparent disapproval at how Druski referred to the child. However, in response, Druski explained that everyone had been calling him “fat” all night. Therefore, his remark to the child shouldn’t essentially be a big deal.

Despite his stance, the child began to cry during the livestream and was consoled by Cenat. Furthermore, the child’s mother took to the internet to share her thoughts on the incident.

Ultimately, Druski shared an apology with the child.

via: The Shade Room

Advertisement

In a video, the boy explained how he was just doing his job by pretending to be Pugsley while remaining in character and according to his mother, she had a hard time being allowed to pick him up.

“They wouldn’t let me get my son. Security blocked me. The person in charge of telling me what’s supposed to go on was telling me my son was crying because he didn’t get enough food, which is a lie. An older person, Druski, was physically and mentally insulting my son!” she exclaimed.

Advertisement

She continued to insult Druski’s weight in turn, claiming that her son was “abused” and began to cry with her boy in the car when they left.

“They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him. I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

The mom also took issue with the scene being cut out of a YouTube video of the dinner and claims her son won’t be working with Kai again. Furthermore, she refused to accept Druski’s apology, saying it wasn’t sincere.

Advertisement

After the video was posted, Kai responded to the situation on stream, and revealed that he believes the boy’s remarks were “forced a little bit.”

“We cut it out solely for the fact we didn’t want anyone on YouTube to make a joke out of this. That’s how serious this is,” Cenat said.

Kai also defended Druski, noting that he had apologized twice and, because he’s a comedian, he was simply saying the first thing that came to his head.

“He knew he was wrong,” Cenat added. “He actually apologized for this one.”

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son King Shares Luxury Feast After Jailed Dad’s Thanksgiving Prison Menu Revealed

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Accused Of Dangling A Woman Off 17th Floor Balcony, Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Announces 2025 Australia and New Zealand Dates for The Anita Max Win Tour

By: Walker
NEWS

Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi’s Sister Says ‘Bizarre’ Text Messages May Be From Someone ‘Controlling Her’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Aubrey O’Day Celebrates After Diddy’s Bail Is Denied For Third Time

By: Walker
NEWS

Ben Stiller Says He Doubts if Tropic Thunder Would be Made Today: ‘Edgier Comedy is Just Harder to Do’

By: Walker
NEWS

Chlöe Was “Convinced” She’d Be With Kendrick Lamar One Day [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Fugees Founder Pras Michél Speaks Out While Facing 22 Years in Prison: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Spy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Offers Health Update as He Undergoes Surgery Amid Terrifying Cancer Scare

By: Walker
NEWS

TikToker Jiare Schneider, 31, Found Dead in the Woods by Family After Being Missing for 10 Days

By: Walker