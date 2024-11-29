Druski Trends After Child Actor’s Mom Accuses Him of “Mentally Assaulting” Her Son on Kai Cenat Stream [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kai Cenat hosted a Thanksgiving dinner as part of his Mafiathon with actors as members of the Addams Family, which included a boy dressed as Pugsley.

About 13 minutes into the dinner, Druski posed a question to a member of the Adams family who was seated at the other end of the table.

“What’s your name, lil n***a?” he said.

The actor playing Wednesday responded to Druski’s question. However, he quickly said:

“Not you, n***a. I’m talking about the fat n***a.”

Cenat quickly shared his surprise and apparent disapproval at how Druski referred to the child. However, in response, Druski explained that everyone had been calling him “fat” all night. Therefore, his remark to the child shouldn’t essentially be a big deal.

Despite his stance, the child began to cry during the livestream and was consoled by Cenat. Furthermore, the child’s mother took to the internet to share her thoughts on the incident.

Ultimately, Druski shared an apology with the child.

via: The Shade Room

In a video, the boy explained how he was just doing his job by pretending to be Pugsley while remaining in character and according to his mother, she had a hard time being allowed to pick him up.

“They wouldn’t let me get my son. Security blocked me. The person in charge of telling me what’s supposed to go on was telling me my son was crying because he didn’t get enough food, which is a lie. An older person, Druski, was physically and mentally insulting my son!” she exclaimed.

She continued to insult Druski’s weight in turn, claiming that her son was “abused” and began to cry with her boy in the car when they left.

“They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him. I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

The mom also took issue with the scene being cut out of a YouTube video of the dinner and claims her son won’t be working with Kai again. Furthermore, she refused to accept Druski’s apology, saying it wasn’t sincere.

Druski is being called out by the mom of the kid he called fat, accusing him and Kai Cenat of letting her son be bullied “Druski was physically and mentally assaulting my son… that was abuse. No one should have their kids around drunk men.” ? pic.twitter.com/OvFlns2hDj — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 28, 2024

After the video was posted, Kai responded to the situation on stream, and revealed that he believes the boy’s remarks were “forced a little bit.”

“We cut it out solely for the fact we didn’t want anyone on YouTube to make a joke out of this. That’s how serious this is,” Cenat said.

Kai also defended Druski, noting that he had apologized twice and, because he’s a comedian, he was simply saying the first thing that came to his head.

“He knew he was wrong,” Cenat added. “He actually apologized for this one.”

Kai Cenat responds to the kid and his mother that were offended by Druski calling him “big” during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 ? pic.twitter.com/7l7id2gaic — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) November 28, 2024