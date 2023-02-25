Drake’s Isn’t Ready For Retirement Just Yet As “Graceful Exit” Comments Are Explained

Drake had the internet talking when seemingly hinted at retirement.

Fans were up in arms at the thought of Drake bowing out of his career. However, the full context of his comment has been shared. Earlier this week, Lil Yachty’s casual chat with one of his best friends, Drake, surfaced online. The conversation arrived courtesy of Yachty’s Futuremood brand; only a brief snippet was shared. In it, Drake seemingly pondered his “graceful exit,” which many believed was a hint at retirement.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day,” said Drake. “But I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.” Not much else was shared in the clip, so the context of the OVO icon’s comments was left for speculation. Now, more from that exchange has been shared, and fans are breathing easy.

Yachty asked Drake about casting vision for the next phase of his career. “A guy like you that, essentially, I feel like—and I hate, I’m not gonna say ‘has everything.’ Because no one has everything. But has accomplished so much in life and has reached so many levels, seen so many things, experienced so many things. What else is there to want? What does someone want who has—that’s not even as far as materialistic. That could be as far as anything. But what is it that, to even search for or want as a human?”

This question led to the initial soundbite circulating, but now, the remainder of Drake’s answer was also shared. “And almost just kind of—I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive competitive space,” said Drake. “Oftentimes, you’re addicted to the competition itself. And so, sometimes it’ll baffle you. Like, why are these people still making attempts at like, trying to be present in the space? And then, you’ll realize that they probably—their needs and desires and their soul was probably fed for so long off of being ‘a guy’ or ‘the guy,’ they can’t let it go.”

Drizzy said he’s not ready for retirement just yet. But he would like “to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting.” He suggested this time in his life is about considering his “graceful exit” as he looks forward to the next generation of artists. Swipe above to check out Drake’s remarks.