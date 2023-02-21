Drake’s Armed Guards Reportedly Refused and ‘Kicked’ Subpoena in XXXTentacion Trial

A defense attorney in the XXXTentacion murder trial claims a servicer was confronted by armed guards during an attempt to serve Drake with a subpoena.

via Complex:

According to the Miami Herald, Mauricio Padilla, lawyer for Dedrick Williams, one of the three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, issued a motion last week requiring Drake to deliver a deposition later this month. Padilla mentioned that when an attempt was made to deliver the subpoena outside his California home on Valentine’s Day, guards not only closed the gates in the face of the process servers, but also kicked the subpoena down the driveway.

Padilla’s account of the interaction shows members of Drake’s security team refused to budge, even as the servicers deployed a variety of attempts to get the subpoena in Drake’s hands.

Drake’s involvement in the case hinges on an Instagram Stories post from XXXTentacion in which he wrote, “IF ANYONE TRIES TO KILL ME IT WAS @champagnepapi IM snitching RN,” four months before he was killed. X later deleted the post and claimed his account was hacked.

Judge Michael A. Usan ruled last week that Drake was not required to give a deposition. Padilla’s motion indicates the rapper must be deposed on Feb. 24 or be held in contempt. Usan isn’t expected to see the motion until next week.

This is still one of the more strange stories of 2023.

Process servers tried to serve @Drake with a subpoena at his Beverly Hills home on Valentine's Day. It didn't go well. "Apparently, Drake’s staff believes that physically kicking the subpoena is a legally sound way of refusing service." pic.twitter.com/EpoHvIr35f — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 20, 2023