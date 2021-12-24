Drakeo the Ruler's Brother Breaks Silence Following His Tragic Stabbing [Photo]

Less than a week after the tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler, the late rapper’s brother, Ralfy The Plug, took to Instagram to share a tribute to the 28-year-old Los Angeles native.

via: Revolt

On Thursday night (Dec. 23), Ralfy shared a tribute to his older brother on Instagram, the first time he’s spoken publicly since the tragedy.

“[Drakeo’s] name gone forever live on,” he captioned a series of pictures of his brother. “Literally was a king that got it out the mud and I watched it all from the start, from recording all yo lil freestyle[s] and post[ing] ’em on YouTube, watching [you] smoking on the porch [and] waking everybody up to spit this hard ass shit you be coming up with in 10 minutes effortlessly, to going to camp back to back… Beating indictments, starting yo own label and even getting a song with Drake, [the] biggest artist in game. And you did it by yo self.”

“You was a self made boss and a leader,” he continued. “You was my idol and big brother, and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth.”

According to Drakeo’s mother Darrylene Corniel, Ralfy witnessed his brother’s stabbing. Speaking with Rolling Stone days after the incident, she said Drakeo, Ralfy and a few others were backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival when they were “swamped” by a group of attackers.

“They said there were like 40 to 60 people,” she told the outlet. “Everything just happened so quickly. They started trying to jump them.”

Corniel said she intends to sue the venue for not protecting her son.

“They let all these people in and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place,” she said. “You had more people come in than you were supposed to and you allowed them to jump my son.”

See Ralfy the Plug’s post about his brother on Instagram below.