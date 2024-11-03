Drake Weighs in on Raptors Possibly Retiring DeMar DeRozan’s Jersey After ‘Not Like Us’ Drama: “I’ll Go Up There and Pull It Down Myself” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

It was a night for celebration in Toronto, as the Raptors retired the iconic number 15 worn by Vince Carter. And to put a cherry on top of what was a joyous evening in the 6, the Raptors were able to pick up a thrilling, 131-128 win over the Sacramento Kings in overtime, thanks to a 31-point outing by RJ Barrett.

Playing the Kings meant that another Toronto legend, DeMar DeRozan, was back in town.

Drake, unsurprisingly, was also there, while sitting in the broadcast booth Drake wasted no time inserting DeRozan into a hypothetical, saying, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up ill go up there and pull it down myself….shout out to Kyle". Drake, salty at DeMar DeRozan who was in the Not Like Us video with Kendrick Lamar. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KUN3ViL9E9 — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) November 3, 2024

In a post-game press conference, the Compton-born player simply replied, “He’s gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.”

pic.twitter.com/GShDBrFBhc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 3, 2024

Drake also aimed several charged insults at the player, including calling him a “goof” and “pussy.”

Drake calling Demar a goof on live tv?? pic.twitter.com/jhiazj0Y8W — Je’RICO’s Revenge?? (@SB4RJQUICKDICK) November 3, 2024

"F*ck outta here, p*ssy.”— Drake as DeMar walks off pic.twitter.com/10qL3vI2bS — Complex (@Complex) November 3, 2024

The animosity could possibly be traced back to Drake’s widely publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” features a lyric shouting out DeRozan and mentioning his move to the Kings: “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.”

DeRozan was in the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and appeared on stage at The Pop Out while Lamar performed the song.

?RUSSEL WESTBROOK AND DEMAR DEROZAN GO ON STAGE WITH KENDRICK LAMAR TO PERFORM "NOT LIKE US" pic.twitter.com/EEKLjFzGaj — bobo (@ohitsbobo) June 20, 2024

DeRozan previously said that Drake was “still his man” after the former Raptors player appeared in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video.