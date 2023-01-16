Drake Says He 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without' Fabolous [Photos]

Drake had some kind words for Fabolous on his Instagram Story over the weekend.

via: Rap-Up

The 6 God took to Instagram on Sunday night to pay tribute to the Brooklyn rapper for paving the way for him. In a series of stories, he acknowledged Fabolous’ impact on his career.

“Wouldn’t be anywhere without this guy real shit,” Drake captioned a photo of the “Into You” rapper. “@myfabolouslife was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me.”

He shared throwback pics of Fabolous including a Smack DVD Magazine cover from 2005.

Drake via his IG story — Jan 16th. pic.twitter.com/fGVYELeGFF — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 16, 2023

A grateful Fabolous responded to Drake’s appreciation post by reposting him and adding the prayer hand, flowers, and heart emojis.

This is not the first time Drake has honored Loso. Back in 2018, he celebrated his 32nd birthday by dressing as Fabolous in a blue bandana and Lakers jersey from the “Trade It All” music video.

Drake channeling @myfabolouslife last night at his 2000’s Themed birthday party. pic.twitter.com/XQmC6HLOg8 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

They collaborated a couple times in the past on a 2009 remix to Fabolous’ “Throw It in the Bag” and Chris Brown’s “Deuces (Remix)” in 2010.

In addition to Fabolous, the “Rich Flex” rapper showed love to another 2000s-era act, 112.

“Also wouldn’t be shit without this,” he captioned a photo of the R&B group’s 1996 debut album cover.

Drake via his IG story — Jan 16th. pic.twitter.com/4A1Jqtd6Aw — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 16, 2023