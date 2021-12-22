Drake Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo [Photo]

Drake has new ink paying tribute to Virgil Abloh.

via Complex:

A photo of the fresh ink surfaced on social media Wednesday, just weeks after the fashion giant died at age 41. The piece is based on a 2018 photo of Abloh throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway.

Abloh died Nov. 28, following a private years-long battle with a rare form of cancer. In wake of the tragic news, Drake and other celebrities took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Illinois native and celebrate his influence on both fashion and music.

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you,” Drake wrote on Instagram, “love you eternally brother ?thank you for everything.”

Drake and Alboh’s friendship has been well-documented over the years. Abloh, who served as the creative director of Off-White and LV Men’s, helped design Drizzy’s custom private jet as well as a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch that Drizzy referenced on Future’s “Life Is Good” track: “Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts,” he rapped in the chorus.

As of press time, it’s unclear which artist completed the work.

Drake’s extensive tattoo collection includes multiple tributes to famous figures like Aaliyah, Sade, the Beatles, and Lil Wayne. He also has ink honoring his father, Dennis Graham and the Drakkar Noir cologne.

It’s definitely one of Drake’s better tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GANGA (@gangatattoo)