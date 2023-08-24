Drake Offers To 'Pull Up' On 50 Cent Following Jealous Tour Rant

Drake heard the cry from 50 Cent and offered to share his secrets after Fiddy playfully protested the lack of bra-tossing at his shows.

via: HipHopDX

Earlier this week, 50 took to social media to share a video of himself complaining about not getting bras thrown at him on his Final Lap Tour, with Drizzy famously getting bombarded with underwear every night on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

Drake came across the video on Wednesday (August 23) and jokingly offered to link up with 50 Cent in order to share some advice.

“FIF LEMME PULL UP FOR A PEP TALK @50cent,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

In his original Instagram video, 50 Cent walked around backstage asking people to “help him with his feet” while claiming Drizzy gets better treatment than him.

“Somebody help me with my feet please,” he said. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthafuckin’ Drake like this.

“Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Shit just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

50 Cent then approached a man and asked him: “What do you do?,” to which he replied: “I sort out the setlist.”

“This is your fault,” he told him. “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

In his caption, 50 wrote: “It’s too many [ninja]’s on this tour shit, treat me like I’m DRAKE. [shrug emoji] I want to see tetas too.”

50 Cent linked up with Drake at a nightclub in Miami in March. Shortly after, Drizzy was spotted wearing a Beg for Mercy T-shirt in a photo posted by G-Unit Brands.

In the comments, 50 hyped up Drake’s upcoming music, writing: “I fuck wit Drake. He getting ready to come with some hard shit. You know the vibes n-gga.”

The admiration goes both ways, with Drake previously crediting 50 Cent as one of his biggest influences for him singing as a rapper.

“There’s people who inspired me, you know, obviously, 50 Cent,” he said during his Rap Radar interview in 2019. “’21 Questions’ would probably be my most inspiring example of a guy who’s not supposed to be singing, singing, and girls loving it and going crazy.”

Following his comments, 50 told Variety it was “the coolest shit in the world for [Drake] to say, because I can’t sing as good as he sings.”