Drake Gifts $25,000 to Pregnant Fan at Texas Concert Who Asked Him to 'Be My Rich Baby Daddy' | lovebscott.com

Drake has made it a habit to help out his fans in need during his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour.

via: People

At the rapper’s concert at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, he helped out yet another fan by granting their wish — the latest in a string of requests he’s completed during his It’s All a Blur Tour, a joint venture with J. Cole.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Drake, 37, struck up a conversation with a female fan in the crowd who was holding up a poster that said “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” in a nod to the track off his latest album For All the Dogs, which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

“Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s—,” he told the fan. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

Drake then offered the fan a gift, as he said amidst roaring applause, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

The “First Person Shooter” rapper has made something of a habit of offering generous gifts to fans in his audiences over the last six months. In August, he walked on stage in Los Angeles with a pink Hermés Birkin bag and scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient.

“Drake ain’t cheap!” he told the audience before pointing at someone in the audience and handing them the designer purse, which retails for between $10,000 and $30,000: “This girl right here.”

In October, Drake gave $50,000 to an audience member who was originally supposed to attend the show with his girlfriend, but the pair had recently broken up.

“I like that sign,” Drake said in a video captured by fans. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s— like that.”

“But my bro right here, he said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss,'” the musician continued reading the sign, which referenced two of his album titles, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss.

“So, she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight — to the Drake show? What the f— is wrong with her?” he said before offering the lucky concertgoer the ultimate consolation prize.

“You know what? She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight.”