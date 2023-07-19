Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexyy Red in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'

Drake is getting close to Sexyy Red!

via: HipHopDX

Drake’s eligible bachelor status may be a big part of his persona, but it appears Sexyy Red might just be the lucky lady to lock him down.

The 6 God’s It’s All a Blur Tour took over Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a second consecutive night on Tuesday (July 18), where he was seen cozying up to the “Pound Town” star backstage.

A photo shared on social media showed Drake planting a passionate kiss on the rising St. Louis rapper’s cheek while sat with his arm around her. Sexyy reciprocated the love by clasping his face with her hand.

While sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, Drake referred to the 25-year-old as his “rightful wife.”

“Just met my rightful wife @sexyyred,” he wrote, before adding in another since-deleted post: “If my girl see ya’ll backstage being thirsty it’s gonna get smokey.”

Sexyy also shared the image — along with another of Drake sticking his tongue out for the camera — on Instagram with the braggadocious caption: “I’m yo favorite rapper favorite rapper.”

It wasn’t just backstage where the smooching happened, though. The OVO Sound hitmaker also shared a photo of him kissing Sexyy Red’s cheek during the show itself as he embraced her in the VIP section.

Sexyy Red (real name Janae Wherry) shot to fame at the top of this year with her Tay Keith-produced song “Pound Town,” which went viral on TikTok and kickstarted the #PoundTownChallenge.

The sexually-charged anthem also caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who later jumped on the remix, earning Sexyy her first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

In June, she capitalized on her breakout success by dropping the Hood Hottest Princess project, which has spawned another raunchy, Tay Keith-scored earworm in “SkeeYee.”

Sexyy Red’s rapid popularity hasn’t come without controversy, though. Earlier this month, the Missouri native faced backlash for what many deemed an “inappropriate” performance at a high school.

Critics took issue not only with her explicit lyrical content, but the fact that she threw up gang signs and flipped the middle finger as she walked into the gymnasium to greet the screaming students.

Sexyy pushed back against the criticism by tweeting: “Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff.”