Drake Buys Minority Stake in California Fried Chicken Restaurant Chain

Drake is taking a minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fried-chicken chain that’s backed by investors such as Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

via: Revolt

Drake announced the partnership to Bloomberg in a statement. “I tried the food and it was amazing,” he told the outlet. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.” The rapper also shared a photo of himself enjoying a Dave’s Hot Chicken meal on his Instagram Story.

According to Bloomberg, the fast-food chain currently has 22 locations in the U.S., most of them in California, and is looking to open 25 new stores by the end of this year. Drake’s partnership with the brand is his latest entrepreneurial venture.

The 34-year-old may have taken note from his frequent collaborator Rick Ross, who is a successful investor in the fast-food chain Wingstop. The Port of Miami crafter has famously partnered with the chicken spot for years, owns 25 franchise locations and even helped the company launch Thighstop. Ross also gifted his son his own Wingstop location for his 16th birthday.

The partnership is not Drake’s only reason to celebrate. His sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, has enjoyed immense commercial success since its release earlier this month. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and raked in 613,000 album-equivalent units, setting the record for the biggest first-week sales of 2021. The album also broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify, and several of its cuts debuted in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is actually good, so good job Drizzy.