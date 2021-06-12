Drake Argues with Referee at Bronny James’ High School Game with LeBron [Video]

This high school basketball game probably should’ve had a red carpet rolled out. Drake, LeBron James and fellow Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley were in attendance as Bronny James, made his sophomore season debut for the two-time defending CIF Open Division champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

via: Revolt

Throughout his career, Drake has taken on many roles, whether its actor, rap star, record label founder or anything else. Recently, he took on the role of slightly overzealous basketball fan at a high school sporting event.

On Friday (June 11), Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, made his sophomore season debut for Sierra Canyon School’s high school basketball matchup with Corona Centennial High School months after having surgery for a torn meniscus. Naturally, LeBron pulled up, and so did Drake, who created a hilarious scene when he got into an argument with a referee at the game.

In a clip that promptly went viral, an expressive Drizzy can be seen having some words with the ref, who seems to be listening to the 6ix God as if he were an actual coach. It’s a funny scene, but Drizzy, who’s currently working on his Certified Lover Boy album, doesn’t spend too much time trying to talk the ref’s ear off, and he ends up sitting down after several seconds.

Drizzy’s ref argument aside, it appeared that Drake and LeBron had a good time at the game. At one point, after Bronny’s teammate Amari Bailey threw down a ferocious dunk, they hopped right out of their seat in amazement. At another, Bronny can be seen giving Drake a hug as they talk for a few seconds. Drake brought his son Adonis to the game, too.

At this point, Drake’s known LeBron since at least 2009, which is the year that Drake’s Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne-assisted song “Forever,” a song for LeBron’s More Than a Game documentary soundtrack, hit the radio. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Drizzy, who wore a Bronny jersey in his “Money in the Grave” music video, pulled up to see the talented teenage hooper yesterday, especially since he came through to see his basketball games last year as well.

While Drizzy and LeBron had fun, Bronny’s team ended up losing the game 80 to 72. Still, it looks like good vibes were had.

See Drake's hilarious interaction with a referee just below.

Drake is definitely going to be ‘that dad’ once Adonis starts playing sports.