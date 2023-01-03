'Dr. Love' Gets Prison Sentence for Fraud Charges, Previously Served Time for Practicing Medicine Without License [Video]

Florida’s ‘Dr. Love’ — who was once arrested an convicted of impersonating a doctor as a teenager — has received another prison sentence.

This time, 25-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000 from his former employer.

Circuit Judge Howard Coates, who delivered Malachi’s sentence, also ordered him to two years of probation and $10,129 in restitution.

via Complex:

Love-Robinson was arrested was arrested in 2021 on a felony charge of theft of more than $10,000 from a Delray Beach-based shipping company, United States of Freight. Malachi was working for the shipping broker just 15 months after being released from prison. According to court documents, Love-Robinson is accused of having clients send money to his personal account instead of the company.

The 25-year-old gained national notoriety in 2016 when he was arrested after opening the New Birth New Life Medical Center, where he posed as a doctor and stole $30,000 from a patient in her 80s. Love-Robinson, who identified himself as Dr. Love, also stole an additional $20,000 from a doctor. He was arrested in Virginia that year after prescribing treatment to an undercover police officer impersonating a patient.

While out on bail in 2016, Malachi Love-Robinson was also arrested for trying to buy a Jaguar with a stolen credit card.

28 months? He’ll be out causing more mischief in no time.