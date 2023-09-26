Donald Trump Found Liable for Fraud in New York Civil Case

Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth.

via Reuters:

The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.

James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.

She has said Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.23 billion, and by one measure as much as $3.6 billion, on annual financial statements given to banks and insurers.

The attorney general has said assets whose values were inflated included Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Trump Tower, and various office buildings and golf courses.

Lock him up!