Doja Cat Rocks Fake Eyebrows And Mustache In Latest Paris Fashion Week Fit [Video]

Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week style will certainly go down as unforgettable.

via: Vibe

In an attempt to top her recent head-to-toe red Schiaparelli look, the innovative musician took it to the late 1800s with her latest ensemble.

Sporting eyebrows and a mustache made from faux eyelashes, Doja wore a striped ruched blouse, brown pinstriped suit, and blue tinted frames for this year’s Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

Before revealing the Charlie Chaplin-esque look to the public, she teased the theme of her fit via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

“If lashes are what y’all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf [glasses and mustache emoji],” she captioned her now-deleted IG Story. Check out the look below.

Doja has lashes as eyebrows and as a moustache- They’re not gonna like this one? pic.twitter.com/nMlV5yWIQh — Shai?• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) January 25, 2023

Just earlier this week the “Say So” artist wore an eye-popping outfit that included a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier, stiletto boots and knitted skirt — all while her body was painted red and smothered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

The mastermind behind the look shared what it was like working with Doja on his Instagram. Famed makeup artist and line owner, Pat McGrath, described the eccentric look as a “mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the amazing Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” McGrath wrote on Instagram. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

According to Maison Schiaparelli, the renowned 14th century poem “The Divine Comedy,” by Dante Alighieri, influenced the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry stated, “With this collection, I wanted to step away from techniques I was comfortable with and understood, to choose instead that dark wood, where everything is scary but new, where I would be feeling my way through someplace I didn’t know and didn’t understand.”