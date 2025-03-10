Doechii And Lauryn Hill Share Iconic Moment On Stage Togehter [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Doechii just landed the ultimate co-sign. On the heels of her Grammys‘ sweep and her Paris Fashion Week takeover, the Swamp Princess joined Ms. Lauryn Hill during her set last night at the Jazz in the Gardens Festival in Miami, Florida.

Doechii and Lauryn Hill are the first two women to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album. The iconic moment was caught on camera, as the pair were spotted on stage together performing a few hits from their perspective catalogs together like Hill’s iconic track, “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and Doechii’s “Denial Is River.”

Jazz In Gardens released its lineup in January, announcing that Boyz II Men would headline alongside The Fugees singer. The two-day festival will take place Saturday (Mar.8) and Sunday (Mar.9) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Other acts include Toni Braxton, Busta Rhymes, Doechii, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God ? … my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day! EVER! https://t.co/xOWpSpTyCo — Swamp Princess? (@officialdoechii) March 9, 2025

In other news, on Thursday (Mar.4), Doechii released a remix to Belgian-Australian musician and singer Gotye’s 2011 hit, “Somebody That I Used To Know,” titled “Anxiety.”

Using the track’s haunting 808 drums, Doechii channels all her anxious thoughts amid her meteoric rise to fame. “Solo, no mojo/I bounce back, no pogo,” she raps. Unhappy, no homo/New brands, no logos.” For the track’s visualizer, Doechii kept it simple — standing back-to-back with herself against a black and white background, as her cornrows intersect with one another, reminiscent of a performance she had on Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

However, it’s the track’s chorus that truly elevates the somber track. It almost acts as a reminder to the rapper not to let her anxiety get the best of her. “Anxiety, keep on tryin’ me/ I feel it quietly,” Doechii raps in a melodic tone. “Tryin’ to silence me, yeah/ Anxiety, shake it off of me/ Somebody’s watchin’ me/ It’s my anxiety, yeah (Brrah).” The track is currently available on all streaming platforms.

