DJ Kay Slay Reportedly Dead at 55 Following Battle with COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay has died after a battle with COVID-19, according to music manager Wack 100.

He was 55.

Back in January, Wack 100 was first to share news of DJ Kay Slay’s illness on Instagram, writing:

““Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

A post on DJ Kay Slay’s Instagram page at the time urged supporters to “keep the positive energy up for my brother Slay fir a speedy recovery.”

This evening, Wack 100 took to his Instagram story with a simple post saying “RIP @DJKaySlay.”

Story developing…