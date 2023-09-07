DJ Envy Confronts Tyrese Over ‘Disrespectful' Comments About Wife [Video]

Tyrese joined The Breakfast Club and was on his apology tour!

via: HipHopDX

The Fast & Furious star pulled up to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (September 7) where he posed a question to Envy and Charlamagne The God that sparked a discussion, while also rehashing some issues in their relationship.

While Tyrese’s messy divorce and mental health issues have made headlines in recent years, he wondered where the outreach was from someone like Envy, whom he considered a friend and helped when the radio host had his own marital issues.

“When we talk on these private chats that have nothing to do with the public, but who you were and how you speak and how you talk about the people next to you, I didn’t respect it,” Envy began.

“To the point where I blocked you on my chat because I didn’t want to see Tyrese as that. That wasn’t the man that was my brother.”

Tyrese copped to not “remembering anything” that he said during that time period as he was on a series of psych meds.

“When you get drunk, do you hold your boy to what he’s saying while he’s drunk?” the actor asked. “Do you hold anybody to what they’re doing knowing that this is their usual self?”

Envy responded by saying that he wanted to remember Tyrese for who he was before.

“I never had a conversation with you because I never wanted to see you like that,” he said. “The person who spoke to my wife during that time with texts, I didn’t like that. And I wanted to remember Tyrese as a brother that helped my relationship.

“Not the Tyrese that was going through it, so I took a step back. I didn’t know what you were going through and I tried to talk to you and I seen who you were. When I seen how you were talking this way, I said I’m gonna take a step back.”

Tyrese then called out DJ Envy for ditching him when he needed him most, telling the radio host: “How convenient for you to step back. I never stepped back from you.”

Envy brought up how once Tyrese allegedly disrespected his wife in a series of messages — that he felt warranted him to “box” Ty’s mouth — it was time to go their separate ways.

“You’re right, but I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner,” the DJ said. “And you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner. And I never told nobody that… But as a man, some of the things that you said deserved me to box your mouth.

“To the point where my wife doesn’t even call you back anymore… So that was the reason I stopped talking to you and wouldn’t reach out to you anymore. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to remember my brother as that.’”

Tyrese never officially apologized, but made it clear that his actions were “out of his control” at the time and hoped that those he hurt would extend him grace and give him a second chance.

“The things I said and did, the people I rubbed the wrong way and the things that I posted, my conduct overall was literally out of my control,” he said.