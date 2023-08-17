DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud [Video]

The war of words between DJ Akademiks and Erykah Badu rages on. This time Ak follows back after Badu made some cash off dissing him.

via: AceShowbiz

The Internet personality, if anything, further dissed the R&B legend as he hurled additional insults at the artist in a new video.

Mocking Erykah’s sex life, Ak said, “Not one n***a came to your defense.” He went on to say, “That’s how I know you’ve been spreading the p***y all over the industry.”

Ak then sarcastically applauded Erykah for using his offensive comments to market her incense. “It wasn’t that serious,” he said, “I’m sorry to tell you I’m keeping it a bean.”

The blogger insisted that he’s “not that hurt” by Erykah comparing him to Jerry from “Tom & Jerry” during her appearance on his show “Everyday Struggle” in 2017. However, he claimed that his roast was an attempt to “get back” at Erykah for her comments, adding that there’s “no expiration” on comebacks.

Ak also responded to fans who warned him not to mess with the raptress considering that she has karma on her side. “Ain’t no b***hes putting a spell on me,” Ak said. “That s**t don’t f**king work, the f**k you talking about? N***a, I’m a human.”

Ak’s new remarks came after the “Didn’t Cha Know” hitmaker reacted to his rant on Twitch. “It’s a beautiful day, it’s a new day,” Erykah said on Instagram earlier this month. “I learned something super valuable today,” she added, “Fam, you have to really be careful. What you think, what you say out here.”

She continued, “I learned today that something I said five years ago and just when we all laughed actually triggered someone’s really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad.” She later used the opportunity to promote her incense, joking, “They be talking about [p***y] everywhere now you can smell it.”

During his rant, Ak blasted a commenter insinuating that Erykah should use her “mystical powers” to put Akademiks in legal trouble following the ordeal. The comment didn’t sit well with the podcaster, who replied, “Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: You keep my name out [of] your mouth, too.”

“Listen, that little ‘Everyday Struggle’ s**t, that was another era, my n***a,” Ak stated. “I’m down to violate all you n***as these days. F**k what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f**k with you neither.”

He continued, “I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B***h, I don’t f**k with you after that. N***a, wassup now? What we finna do? B***h, you an old a** h**. [You] just keep getting f**ked by all these young n***as. B***h, f**k you. How many rappers done ran through you? Nutted in you? How many young rappers you chased?”