Diddy’s Bodyguard, Intern and Producer Speak Out in New Peacock Doc Trailer: ‘I Didn’t Want to Be Around Him Unless There Was Cameras’

An explosive new documentary containing disturbing allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs is coming to Peacock.

The new Diddy documentary features his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist and producer speaking out against the disgraced music mogul.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Sean Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer for “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

The 90-minute documentary special will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 14, promising to provide “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” features interviews with one of Combs’ childhood friends, his former bodyguard and a winner of Diddy’s music competition series “Making the Band.” Plus, producer and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who was at Uptown Records with Combs and dated Kim Porter before him, speaks out about his former labelmate.

The doc also includes new footage of Diddy partying, both at home and in the studio. An anonymous interviewee in the trailer says, “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Combs has been accused of rape, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple people for incidents taking place between 1991 and 2023. His homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, and he was arrested after a grand jury indicted him. He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits a criminal trial in May. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges from 2024.

