Home > NEWS

Diddy’s Bodyguard, Intern and Producer Speak Out in New Peacock Doc Trailer: ‘I Didn’t Want to Be Around Him Unless There Was Cameras’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

An explosive new documentary containing disturbing allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs is coming to Peacock.

The new Diddy documentary features his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist and producer speaking out against the disgraced music mogul.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Sean Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer for “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

Advertisement

The 90-minute documentary special will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 14, promising to provide “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” features interviews with one of Combs’ childhood friends, his former bodyguard and a winner of Diddy’s music competition series “Making the Band.” Plus, producer and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who was at Uptown Records with Combs and dated Kim Porter before him, speaks out about his former labelmate.

The doc also includes new footage of Diddy partying, both at home and in the studio. An anonymous interviewee in the trailer says, “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Combs has been accused of rape, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple people for incidents taking place between 1991 and 2023. His homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, and he was arrested after a grand jury indicted him. He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits a criminal trial in May. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges from 2024.

Advertisement

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cynthia Erivo Wants Nene Leakes To Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: “Bring Her Back, Please”

By: Walker
NEWS

Miami Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 Games and Will Seek to Trade Him

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Selling the City’ Introduces Feud Over Michael B. Jordan After Gisselle Meneses-Nunez Situationship

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeff Baena, Writer-Director Married to Aubrey Plaza, Dies by Suicide at 47

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Calls Out Those Who Switched Sides on Him During Kendrick Lamar Beef on ‘Fighting Irish’

By: Walker
NEWS

Gunna’s Former Attorney Slams Claims That The Rapper ‘Dry-Snitched’ On Young Thug In The YSL RICO Case

By: Walker
NEWS

One of Liam Payne’s Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Argentina

By: Walker
NEWS

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Sued for Assault and Battery by Former Manager

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Natalia Grace Kept ‘Like a Prisoner’ in Disturbing New Claims Ahead of Daring Escape Plan [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Remember Him? Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

By: Walker