Diddy Loses Key to the City of Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Case

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently sitting in lockup at Brooklyn MDC on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has been stripped of his Key to the City of Miami — months after losing the same honor in his native New York.

Miami Beach has officially cut ties with Diddy, revoking his Key to the City amid his ongoing legal problems … TMZ has learned.

The now-disgraced rapper was officially stripped of his honor this week in light of his arrest, indictment and avalanche of sexual assault lawsuits that have piled up against him — 9 years after he was first awarded the Key to the City.

We’re told Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and the city commission voted unanimously on the decision at an in-person hearing Wednesday. Our sources tell us the mayor still has to officially sign off on the resolution, which is imminent.

Commissioners Joe Magazine, David Suarez, Tanya Katzoff Bhatt, and Alex Fernandez were sponsors.

Diddy was honored with the ceremonial key in 2015 for his contributions to the music industry and his role in organizing the Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach.

In June, the city officially rescinded October 13 as “Sean Diddy Combs Day.” The resolution to revoke the day from the once music mogul was taken away after the Cassie assault video became public.

via: TMZ

