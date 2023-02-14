Diddy Expands And Rebrands Combs Enterprises Into New Business Venture, Combs Global

Today marks a new chapter for mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs! On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the businessman announced the rebranding of his parent company Combs Enterprises to Combs Global.

via: Vibe

Combs Global, which formally launched in 2013, “spans across the music, entertainment, media, fashion, and spirits industries with brands including Combs Spirits—Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila—Bad Boy Entertainment, Love Records, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, AQUAHydrate, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation.”

In a statement, Diddy, 53, shared, “Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world. I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”

The new subdivisions include Empower Global — formally Shop Circulate — Our Fair Share, and a newly acquired Cannabis company, CRESCO Labs. The father of seven’s charter schools also have new campuses in The Bronx and Hartford, CT. He is still set to release new music under his label, Love Records.

Additionally, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, the 15th anniversary of Combs’ partnership with Diageo, the 10th anniversary of REVOLT, marking Diddy as “one of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs of all-time.”

The new Combs Global logo was first unveiled during his Uber One Super Bowl commercial, in which he channels his days as a hit-making producer.