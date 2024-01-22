Dexter Scott King, Youngest Son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dead at 62

Dexter Scott King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday after a battle with prostate cancer.

He was 62.

via WSBTV:

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Dexter Scott King was born on Jan. 30, 1961. He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

King is survived by his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber, sister Dr. Bernice King, brother Martin Luther King III and his niece Yolanda Renee King. He is precedent in death by his father, mother and sister Yolanda King.

“Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time,” Dr. Bernice King said.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away. The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter’s wife, Leah Weber,” Martin Luther King III said.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

RIP.