‘Desus & Mero’ to End After Four Seasons on Showtime as Duo Splits to Pursue ‘Separate Creative Endeavors’

Amid a wave of internet rumors, Showtime has confirmed that “Desus & Mero” is officially ending after four seasons.
“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement.
The cancelation comes following reports claiming the duo is currently at odds and not on good terms.
— The Black Don Draper (@DisaronnoSour) July 13, 2022
the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait.
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 15, 2022
We wish them both success.