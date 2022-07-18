  1. Home
'Desus & Mero' to End After Four Seasons on Showtime as Duo Splits to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

July 18, 2022

Amid a wave of internet rumors, Showtime has confirmed that “Desus & Mero” is officially ending after four seasons.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season,” a  spokesperson for the network said in a statement.

The cancelation comes following reports claiming the duo is currently at odds and not on good terms.

We wish them both success.  

