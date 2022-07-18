‘Desus & Mero’ to End After Four Seasons on Showtime as Duo Splits to Pursue ‘Separate Creative Endeavors’

Amid a wave of internet rumors, Showtime has confirmed that “Desus & Mero” is officially ending after four seasons.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement.

The cancelation comes following reports claiming the duo is currently at odds and not on good terms.

the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 15, 2022

We wish them both success.