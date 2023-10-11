Denise Richards Slammed for Collaborating with 19-Year-Old Daughter Sami Sheen on OnlyFans

Denise Richards’ OnlyFans has become a family affair.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 52, is being slammed for teasing a new collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, on the NSFW website.

“Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?” she recently asked her subscribers, who pay $25 a month, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit.

Richards’ fans swiftly called out her post, which was accompanied by a photo of the mother-daughter duo in full glam with sultry expressions on their faces.

“this is f–king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s–t I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean,” one Redditor commented.

“Mini me has undertones that I cannot support in this context. Do better Denise,” another chimed in.

“I can’t really come up with anything better to say than this is so gross and inappropriate,” a third user wrote.

Others labeled the post “creepy” and even went so far as to say Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, was her most “sane parent.”

The teen created her own account on the adults-only platform in June 2022.

However, this won’t be Sami’s first collaboration with her mom, who joined OnlyFans in solidarity with her eldest child.

“We’re gonna do a really cool shoot together,” the actress told Us Weekly in July 2022.

“It’s gonna be something that’s gonna be really editorial and beautiful. I’m excited. … I’ve shot with both my daughters for different magazines, and it’s been a long time, so it’s gonna be fun to be able to do a shoot with [Sami] now that she’s a little bit older.”

Despite describing herself as a sex worker, Sami has clarified that she does not record herself in the bedroom.

“I am not a [porn] star, and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” she explained in a TikTok video.

“The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f—king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

Charlie — who also shares 18-year-old Lola with Richards, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2006 — made his stance about Sami having an OnlyFans account known last year.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother This did not occur under my roof,” the “Two and a Half Men” alum, 58, told Page Six at the time.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie has been involved in several scandals of his own, involving alcohol and drug abuse as well as allegations of domestic violence.

Selling the mother-daughter sex fantasy is very weird.