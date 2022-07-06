Denise Richards Reveals Her True Reason For Joining OnlyFans [Video]

Denise Richards recently followed in the footsteps of her 18-year-old daughter and joined OnlyFans.

In a new interview with KTLA, the actress said that while her first intention was to support Sami Sheen, she also revealed another reason why she decided to join the platform.

via Just Jared:

Denise explained that Sami “got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was.”

However, “once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site. You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content.”

Denise added, “We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content.

She also said that she did have some hesitation in joining OnlyFans, and said that she thought it was going to be odd for both her and Sami to be on it.

“Then she said ‘we’re both on Instagram’ and I said ‘you’re right!’”

Denise Richards is no stranger to selling sex — so it makes sense.