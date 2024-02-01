Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes Will Test Their Survival Skills in Lifetime's Hunting Housewives

Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes have joined a new Lifetime movie called Hunting Housewives which will premiere in March 2024.

via: People

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 56, are joining forces with Kym Johnson-Herjavec and Melyssa Ford for the new Lifetime movie, Hunting Housewives.

The movie will chronicle “the story of four housewives who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. They must use their wits and determination if they ever hope to make it back home to their families,” according to an official synopsis.

Hunting Housewives will follow four friends Karla Dodds (Richards), Rebel Carron-Whitman (Leakes), Joli Symons (Johnson-Herjavec) and Sharell Bouvier (Ford) who take a “much-needed spa retreat weekend away from their husbands, children and busy schedules when suddenly they find themselves downed in a plane crash.”

“With no knowledge of basic survival, the housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds. When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters,” the synopsis states.

For Richards, the announcement comes after she made a surprise return to RHOBH in November. She announced her departure from the series following two seasons in September 2020.

As for Leakes, fans last saw her on RHOA during season 12 in 2019. Johnson-Herjavec is best known from her time as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars from 2006-2015, while Ford’s credits include Tough Love: Los Angeles, Vixen, Entourage, and cohosting The Joe Budden Podcast alongside former rapper Joe Budden.

Hunting Housewives is produced by Brain Power Studio in association with Nicely Entertainment for Lifetime.

Beth Stevenson, Nancy Yeaman, Stan Hum and Vanessa Shapiro are set to executive produce, while Paula Tib

Hunting Housewives premieres March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime